Man shot by Port Huron police after stabbing self, charging at officers with knife, faces charges

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 21-year-old man who was shot by Port Huron police Saturday after he allegedly tried to carjack someone and charged at officers with a knife is facing multiple charges.

Genio Scott Morgan, of Lexington, Michigan, is charged with one count of carjacking; two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and felonious assault; two counts of resisting and obstructing; and second-offense habitual offender.

Police said they received a call Jan. 5 at 7:16 a.m. about a man stabbing himself in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 2509 Pine Grove Ave. The caller told police the man attempted a carjacking.

Police said Morgan was walking down the street when they arrived. He was still armed with a knife and covered in blood. Officers stopped Morgan, who allegedly charged them in an aggressive manner and refused to drop the knife after officers told him to several times.

An officer shot Morgan multiple times. Police said he continued to move toward the officers after he was shot. Police finally subdued him. He was treated and transported to a hospital.

Morgan was in critical condition after the shooting. He is now in custody at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety, and he is due back in court Jan. 22.

