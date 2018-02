A shooting was reported in Clinton Township on Sunday night.

The shooting happened inside a movie theater at 15 Mile and Gratiot. The shooter remained at the scene after the shooting and has been detained by police.

Police tell Local 4 the shooting happened inside a hallway at the AMC Star Gratiot 15.

The victim was shot in the chest and is listed in stable condition.

