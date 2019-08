DETROIT - A driver was shot dead as he pulled up to a home on Detroit’s east side Monday.

Family members of 41-year old Allen Baker said they have a lot of questions after someone shot and killed Baker outside his home.

Police said Baker pulled up to the home on Alter Road near Mack Avenue and minutes later, someone shot at him multiple times.

Baker was found lying in the road in front of his car.

