DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened at a club on the 18900 block of Van Dyke in Detroit at 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

Shots were fired inside the club. Police say a 24-year-old man walking past the club was shot twice. The victim was seriously injured.