Man shot twice on Woodward Avenue in Detroit's Midtown

Scene of shooting on Woodward Avenue near Selden on April 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police responded to a shooting on Woodward Avenue in Midtown on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Woodward Avenue, near Selden Street around 12:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder. He's listed in critical condition. The shooter, a 30-year-old man, is in custody.

Police said the victim was shot in the middle of the road on Woodward Avenue after a dispute that started on a bus. The suspect tried blending into the crowd after the shooting, but was caught by police.

Police and emergency vehicles had the area in front of The Plaza closed off to traffic while the investigation continues.

A 30 year old man is in custody after police say he shot a 25 year old man in the face and shoulder on Woodward this afternoon. It happened after a dispute on a bus. Victim is in critical condition. #local4 pic.twitter.com/X8f48i5PQH — Koco (@KocoMcAboy) April 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.