Man shot while damaging homeowner's property on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man was shot while damaging a homeowner's property on the city's east side.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 22000 block of Moross Road, police said.

A 26-year-old man was damaging property at the location when a 34-year-old man fired shots at him, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in temporarily serious condition, officials said.

The 34-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

