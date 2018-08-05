Man shot with own gun while trying to rob man on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man was shot with his own gun Saturday when a man he allegedly tried to rob wrestled the gun away from him on Detroit's west side.

Police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle with his family in front of a home in the 5000 block of Pacific Avenue when a man approached him and announced a holdup about 11:15 p.m. The victim wrestled the gun away from the man trying to rob him. During the confrontation, the attempted robber was shot in the buttocks, police said.

The suspect, 39, fled to the 5000 block of Oregon Street, where he was arrested. Police recovered a .44 Magnum and .40-caliber handgun.

