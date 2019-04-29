Man spills $30K in cash onto Michigan highway; Police asking drivers to return it

Police in Michigan are asking drivers who found about $30,000 that spilled onto a highway last week to return the money.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said a man spilled about $30,000 onto US-31 on Friday afternoon and drivers stopped to grab the cash.

The owner of the money eventually arrived and told officers that he was carrying approximately $30,000 in cash in a cardboard box.

He said that he inadvertently left the box on the bumper of his truck. The box fell off his bumper while he was driving north on Beacon Blvd, sending the cash across the roadway just south of the bridge.

Officers and witnesses collected $2,470.00 from the road and surrounding area.

Grand Haven officials have asked drivers who found the money to return it. As of Saturday, some already had returned the money.

Update on Incident from Thursday:

A cardboard box containing approximately $30,000 fell off the bumper of a truck on north bound US31. Some of the money was recovered by witnesses and Officers.

Yesterday, two 17 year old men from Grand Haven turned in $630.

Today a woman from West Olive turned in $3880.

Thank you and way to go! We commend you for your honesty!!

The owner of the money will be grateful.

If you found money on or around US31 and Coho Drive on or after Thursday evening, please turn it in at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

