Man steals $838 worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man walked out of the TJ Maxx store in Bloomfield Township without paying for $838 worth of merchandise, police said.

The incident happened on Feb. 19 at the store at 2139 Telegraph Road.

The loss prevention manager told police the man was seen on surveillance footage exiting the store with multiple handbags and shoes.

Police are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

