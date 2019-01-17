Man steals bottle of Hennessy from Bloomfield Township Rite Aid, officials say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a man was caught on surveillance video stealing a bottle of Hennessy from a Rite Aid store in Bloomfield Township.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Rite Aid at 42931 Woodward Avenue, police said.

The store manager said the man approached the checkout lane with a bottle of Hennessy in his hand, looked around and then put the bottle in his coat pocket.

Police said the man left the store without paying.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

