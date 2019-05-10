Man tells police 2-year-old son wandered away after they fell asleep outside abandoned Detroit home

DETROIT - Police found a missing 2-year-old boy burrowed under a pile of leaves Friday in Southwest Detroit.

"He had wandered away from his dad and kind of burrowed himself into a pile of leaves and brush. He had a good coat on and looks like he's going to be OK," said Detroit police Cmdr. Darin Szilagy.

The boy's father told police he went to McDonald's with the child around midnight. He said it started raining so the pair took cover on the porch of an abandoned home, and when he woke up, his son was gone.

"I'm very happy that we found this child alive and well. A little kid shouldn't be out at midnight so there's some problems with the adult here but happy with the resolution," Szilagy said.

By the time the boy was reported missing about 6 a.m., he had been outside for hours. Police spent the morning searching for the child.

"We had a lot of resources come to the area -- canvassing, K-9, aviation -- to search for this child," Szilagy said.

The child was found in a vacant lot near a home in the 8400 block of Melville Street, where he was last seen.

