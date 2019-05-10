News

Missing 2-year-old boy found wearing winter coat under leaves in Southwest Detroit

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Priya Mann - Reporter

DETROIT - Police have found a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday morning in Southwest Detroit.

The boy, identified as Aries Washington, was missing from a home in the 8400 block of Melville Street. Police were asking people to be on the lookout for a boy wandering the neighborhood alone.

Police said Aries was found in a vacant lot wearing a thick winter coat and burrowed under leaves.

The search started about 6:30 a.m. and Arie was found about 10 a.m. not far from where he was reported missing near Fort Street and Springwells.

The boy will be checked out at a hospital. Police said he was a little cold. They are trying to figure out why he went missing.

His father is being held for questioning.

Aries Washington

Video from Sky4 showed officers searching the neighborhood Friday morning:

Residents have been asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP with information about this missing case.

Officer were canvassing the area of Yale and Melville streets.

