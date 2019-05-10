Missing 2-year-old boy found wearing winter coat under leaves in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Police have found a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday morning in Southwest Detroit.

The boy, identified as Aries Washington, was missing from a home in the 8400 block of Melville Street. Police were asking people to be on the lookout for a boy wandering the neighborhood alone.

Police said Aries was found in a vacant lot wearing a thick winter coat and burrowed under leaves.

BREAKING: Detroit police find missing 2 yo Aries Washington in a vacant lot near his home. Police say the boy was wearing a thick winter coat and had burrowed himself under leaves. Police were re-canvassing the area when they found him near Fort/Springwells. Father is detained. pic.twitter.com/OJ1CKYgZNx — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) May 10, 2019

BREAKING: missing two year old boy found not far from his home in SW Detroit. DPD and K-9 units have been searching for Aries Washington since early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/YfjgxaSl3z — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) May 10, 2019

Two year old found safe after wandering away in SW Detroit. He’s going to the hospital as a precaution. DPD says father and son were walking to McDonald’s when it started raining. They took cover on the porch of a vacant home. Dad fell asleep. When he woke up, the boy was gone. pic.twitter.com/dPqzZoAG0O — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) May 10, 2019

The search started about 6:30 a.m. and Arie was found about 10 a.m. not far from where he was reported missing near Fort Street and Springwells.

The boy will be checked out at a hospital. Police said he was a little cold. They are trying to figure out why he went missing.

His father is being held for questioning.

Aries Washington

Video from Sky4 showed officers searching the neighborhood Friday morning:

Residents have been asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP with information about this missing case.

Officer were canvassing the area of Yale and Melville streets.

