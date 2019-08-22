Man threatens to shoot 200 officers during call with former Wayne State classmate, police say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County officials arrested a man who, during a phone conversation with a former Wayne State classmate he hadn't spoken to for more than a year, threatened to poison police and shoot 200 officers, authorities said.

Cory Fraser, 30, is accused of making the threats Monday while speaking to a woman he went to class with at Wayne State University.

The woman told police he contacted her Monday evening after they hadn't spoken since the spring 2018 semester.

Through text messages and during a phone call, Fraser got very upset and said Wayne State, Roseville and Warren police officers "went after" him and were prejudicial toward him, according to the woman.

She tried to calm Fraser down, but he continued to get upset, officials said.

Toward the end of the 20-minute phone conversation, Fraser said he wanted to shoot or poison police officers from the different law enforcement agencies, according to authorities.

Fraser told the woman he was mad about the recent shooting in Philadelphia because the shooter only hurt six police officers, according to officials.

He then said he was going to shoot 200 police officers, according to authorities.

"This former classmate should be commended for her swift action, contacting the authorities regarding these very disturbing and dangerous threats," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "The specific reference to another tragic mass shooting in our nation and the desire to inflict a greater deal of harm to our local law enforcement is chilling."

Fraser was arrested around 8 p.m. Wednesday by a task force made up of Wayne State and St. Clair Shores police.

He is charged with false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Fraser is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 40th District Court.

