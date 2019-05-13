Man tries to steal 48 clothing items from TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man tried to steal 48 items of clothing from a TJ Maxx store in Bloomfield Township, police said.
The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the TJ Maxx at 2139 Telegraph Road, according to authorities.
A store manager said the man concealed 48 clothing items worth a total of $600 in two shopping bags. He tried to leave the store without paying for them but was confronted, police said.
He dropped the bags and left in a white Dodge Durango, according to officials.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
