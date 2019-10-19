Man unintentionally shoots himself after verbal altercation at Detroit tattoo party

During the argument, the victim pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the person but unintentionally shot himself.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened Saturday at 3:30 a.m. in Detroit.

The victim was in the 9000 block of Pierson Street for a tattoo party when he got into a verbal altercation with somebody he knew.

During the argument, the victim pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the person but unintentionally shot himself.

The victim tried driving himself to the hospital but was eventually transported there by medics. He was serious injured. A shotgun was recovered by police.





Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.