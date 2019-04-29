Man used counterfeit bill at Bloomfield Township Hungry Howie's, police say

The counterfeit $20 bill used to purchase a small pizza at the Bloomfield Township Hungry Howie's.

DETROIT - Bloomfield Township police are investigating a case involving a counterfeit $20 bill that was used at Hungry Howie's on April 28.

The Hungry Howie's store is at 1615 south Opdyke Road. According to police, the manager of the business believes an older black man paid for a pizza using the counterfeit bill.

The man left the store with $14.70 in change, and never returned. The case is still under investigation. If you have information, call police at 248-433-7755.

