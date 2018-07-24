News

Man uses threatening note to rob credit union in Rochester

Police still searching for bank robber

By Derick Hutchinson

Police said this man robbed the Alliance Catholic Credit Union in Rochester. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Police said a man used a threatening note to steal money from a credit union in Rochester.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Alliance Catholic Credit Union at 912 North Main Street at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Employees said they had been robbed by a man who left the scene.

Rochester K-9 units were called to the scene but couldn't locate the man.

Witnesses said the man produced a note implying he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

There were no injuries.

Police said the man was white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red baseball cap with a black brim and white lettering, a white undershirt, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.