Man uses threatening note to rob credit union in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Police said a man used a threatening note to steal money from a credit union in Rochester.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Alliance Catholic Credit Union at 912 North Main Street at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Employees said they had been robbed by a man who left the scene.

Rochester K-9 units were called to the scene but couldn't locate the man.

Witnesses said the man produced a note implying he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

There were no injuries.

Police said the man was white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red baseball cap with a black brim and white lettering, a white undershirt, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.

