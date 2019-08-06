Man walks up to window of Oakland County apartment, fires shots

The Newman Court Apartments in Pontiac on Aug. 6, 2019. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man walked up to the window of an Oakland County apartment and started firing shots into a crowd of people, according to police.

The incident happened at the Newman Court Apartments off of University Drive between Martin Luther King Jr. Bouelvard North and North Opdyke Road in Pontiac.

Police said there was a group of people inside the apartment when the man walked up to the window and opened fire.

A 20-year-old Pontiac resident was shot in the abdomen, officials said.

No additional information has been revealed.

You can see scene video below.

