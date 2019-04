A photo featuring the man wanted for arson by Clinton Township police.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an arson.

The man was seen on surveillance video using a lighter to light a garbage can on fire.

A business located near Gratiot and 15 Mile Road has complained about the man starting fires in restrooms.

If you recognize the man pictured above call police at 586-493-7849.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.