Man wanted for stealing packages from porches in Dearborn Heights, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police are searching for a man caught on video stealing packages from porches.

Officials said the man parked a silver SUV on Tireman Street east of Hazelton around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2. He got out of the SUV and walked a few houses behind the mail carrier, according to police.

Police said the suspected package thief drove this silver SUV (WDIV)

The man pretended to be on the phone, but as soon as the mail carrier pulled away, he walked up to porches and took packages, according to authorities.

He appeared to be aware of surveillance cameras but covered his face as he walked to the porches, police said.

Packages were stolen from two homes on Tireman Street, officials said.

The man walked to his SUV and drove away, according to police.

He is described as a black man in his 20s. He was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

