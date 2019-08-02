Man wanted for stealing Warren woman's identity

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Waterford Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who used the identity of a Warren woman to purchase three Apple cellphones from the Go Wireless Verizon Store at 163 north Telegraph Road in Waterford Township on June 14.

The man is described as black, in his early 20s, has a thin build with long braided hair and a goatee. The man was wearing a dark coat, dark pants and white tennis shoes with black laces.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

If you have any information regarding the incident call police at 248-618-7511.



