Man wanted in connection to shooting of mid-Michigan officer in custody

SAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan State Police have arrested a man they were looking for in connection to the shooting of a Saginaw police officer early Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police were looking for 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush of Vassar in connection to the shooting.

Just after 1 p.m., Michigan State Police said Rosebush he has been located and is in custody. He was also shot by law enforcement in Shiawassee County. His condition is unknown.

"ROSEBUSH was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit in Shiawassee County. ROSEBUSH fired on officers, they returned fire injuring ROSEBUSH. No officers were injured, ROSEBUSH was transported to a hospital for treatment," MSP said on Twitter.

The police officer was reportedly shot in the face during the traffic stop about 2 a.m.

The Saginaw Township police chief told NBC station WEYI that this is the first time in department history that an officer has been shot during a traffic stop.

