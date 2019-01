SAGINAW TWP., Mich. - A Saginaw Township police officer is hospitalized after being shot during a traffic stop.

The police officer was reportedly shot in the face.

The Saginaw Township police chief told NBC station WEYI that this is the first time in department history that an officer was shot during a traffic stop.

No arrests have been made.

