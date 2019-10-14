Man wanted in connection with racist graffiti vandalism at Madison Heights building

Surveillance video of the incident shows a white male with glasses.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Madison Heights police were called Monday to investigate a malicious destruction of property complaint involving racist graffiti at Octapharma Plasma.

The outside of the business was spray-painted in several areas with racial slurs and references to the Ku Klux Klan.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a white male with glasses. Police say the building was vandalized around 1:08 a.m. Monday. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.





Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.