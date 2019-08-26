Man wanted in connection with shoplifting case at Bloomfield Township Best Buy store

The man was accompanied by a black female child, about 6 years old, with braids and white beads in her hair. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a case of shoplifting that happened recently at the Best Buy located at 2169 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

On Friday, Bloomfield Township police responded to the Best Buy store on a retail fraud complaint. Officers were told the man involved fled the scene in an older model gray Chevy Impala.

The man is described as black, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, has a thin build and a full beard. He was wearing a camouflage coat and black pants.

Police say the man was accompanied by a black female child, about 6 years old, with braids and white beads in her hair. The man was caught on video surveillance entering a restroom with store merchandise. When he exited, the merchandise could not be seen, police said.

Evidence was found in the restroom that led officers to believe the man removed two Nintendo Switch 2 games.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.