Man wanted in Detroit Opera House garage armed robbery, assault turns self in

DETROIT - Detroit police are questioning a 25-year-old man that turned himself in after surveillance video was released of an attempted sexual assault at the Detroit Opera House Parking Center.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was followed into a parking garage around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Broadway Street.

Once inside the garage, a man followed the woman to her vehicle and robbed her of money, police said. He then told her to get into the back seat, and she did, because she thought he was armed, according to authorities.

She said the man physically assaulted her and tried to sexually assault her. During the incident, she fought off the man, who fled from the vehicle and left the parking garage.

The man is described as a 6-foot-tall, 250- to 300-pound black man with a medium brown complexion. He was wearing a brown scarf, black coat, black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Sex Crime Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Opera House Garage released the following statement:

"We are deeply troubled about the altercation that occurred last night at the Detroit Opera House Parking Center. The safety of those who use our facilities is of the utmost importance to us at Michigan Opera Theatre. Our parking garage has 24-hour on-site security and surveillance, and we regularly review our security measures. We have been in the process of employing an expanded video surveillance system, which will be fully- implemented within the next few weeks. We are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident to determine any further security improvements that should be made. We express our heartfelt concern to the individual that was harmed in the incident."

