Man wanted in theft of money from Lake Orion bar employee's purse, leaving bill unpaid

A picture of the man wanted in the theft of money from the Lake Orion bar.

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the theft of money from an employee's purse and ducking out on his bill at Sagebrush Cantina in Lake Orion.

According to police, a white man in his early to middle 50s arrived at Sagebrush Cantina around midnight Friday.

At about 2:07 a.m. Saturday, an employee who was completing her shift set her purse on the bar while she completed tasks.

The man can be seen on video taking the purse from the bar into the men's room where cash was removed.

Police said the man left the building afterward without paying his bill. The employee's purse was recovered.

Anyone with information about the man pictured here is asked to call police at 248-693-8323.







