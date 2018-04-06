Man who escaped police custody at hospital to be arraigned on murder charges from 2015 homicide

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The man who allegedly escaped police custody at a Detroit hospital and turned himself in the next day is expected to be arraigned Friday morning on murder charges in connection with homicide from 2015.

Joseph Ivan Gray, 37, was charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearms violations.

The charges stem from a homicide Dec. 17, 2015, at the corner of Intervale Street and Meyers Road where a body was found in a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Korteze Woods. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gray escapes custody, officials investigate

Officials are investigating how Gray was allegedly able to escape custody while at Henry Ford Hospital.

Police said Gray was taken into custody several days before his disappearance. He was taken to the hospital Tuesday night and was able to walk out of the hospital 30 minutes later onto a busy sidewalk along Grand Boulevard without a single officer or hospital worker knowing he was in police custody.

Authorities said it was unclear if is illness or injury was legitimate. Highland Park police Chief Chester Logan said he was conveyed to the hospital. He was able to escape before seeing a doctor. Authorities initially believed Gray was on the run wearing a hospital gown.

Henry Ford Hospital officials refute the Highland Park Police Department's account, releasing the following statement regarding the incident:

"The patient was brought by ambulance with no communication from police and no police supervision. The patient left on his own within 30 minutes wearing street clothes."

Officials held a news conference Wednesday after Gray turned himself into police.

Gray named person of interest in fatal stabbing

Gray was named as a person of interest in a homicide from November of 2017 and was taken into custody several days before escaping his stay at the hospital.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man's body found 3 days after stabbing at Highland Park apartment building

A maintenance worker found the body of a 62-year-old man in an apartment building on West McNichols Road on Nov. 3, 2017. The victim was stabbed to death.

Officials identified the victim as Oliver Olds.

