Man who led Warren police on wild chase facing charges

WARREN, Mich. - "I was living in a bad way for a long time, and on drugs for a long time," said Charles Gordon, who is accused of leading Warren police on a chase.

Covered with cuts and dried blood, Gordon blamed drug addiction for his most recent arrest.

"I was taking care of my grandma and then she died and it sent me into a spiral," Gordon said.

The 27 year old Center Line man is accused of stealing a van, and then leading Warren police on a slow speed chase Sunday.

Dash cam video recorded Gordon driving on sidewalks through residential areas and blowing past stop signs and red lights.

"These are the types of situations that we pray that no one is seriously injured or killed," said Warren police commissioner, Bill Dwyer.

The chase started at 9 Mile and Van Dyke and ended at 12 Mile and Schoenherr Road when Gordon allegedly rear ended a Jeep Wrangler.

As cops closed in, police say he refused to get out, holding onto the steering wheel.

"Cops gave several verbal commands, however he refused to unlock the driver’s door," said detective Brent Chisholm with the Warren Police Department.

A police officer was injured while smashing a window to get inside.

"Once Gordon was secured, the cop realized he had laceration on his head from broken glass. During the struggle. He needed nine staples for the laceration," said Chisholm.

Dwyer added that Gordon is facing significant charges. "If he would have pulled over it would’ve been the one charge of auto theft," Dwyer said.

Gordon is now facing a laundry list of felonies including fleeing from police, assaulting an officer and driving on a suspended license. Police also found cocaine in the stolen van.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.