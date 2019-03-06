Man who murdered Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss sentenced to 36-60 years in prison

DETROIT - A man was sentenced Wednesday for fatally shooting Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss last January.

At just 25 years old, Doss had a lot ahead of him, including a newborn child who was just 9 months old.

His life was cut short by Decharlos Brooks, who learned Wednesday he will spend 36-60 years behind bars for the January 2018 shooting.

"This right here, this is my hero," Glenn Doss Sr., also a police officer, said of his son.

Doss was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call.

"You put me in a position where I got the worst call," Doss Sr. said Wednesday in court. "Glenn had been shot."

In a courtroom packed with emotion, Doss Jr.' heartbroken mother delivered a message to Brooks.

"Our family has been devastated," Nicole Flowers said.

Brooks said he had a message for the Doss family but broke down, saying he couldn't face them.

"I want to address the Doss family," Brooks said. "I'm very, very sorry. I was out of my mind that day. I am about to pay for my crime."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.