Man with duct tape on arms and legs, pillow case on head robs Southgate 7-Eleven, police say

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A man with duct tape on his arms and a pillow case on his dead robbed a 7-Eleven store in Southgate, police said.
The robbery happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven store at 12990 Fort Street, according to authorities.
The man used black duct tape and cloth to cover up his arms and legs, likely to cover tattoos, police said.
He put a black pillow case over his head just after the surveillance images above, officials said.
Police said $120 in cash was stolen. A weapon was not seen, but it was implied, according to authorities.
The man was white, 30 to 50 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, police said. He had a medium build, a bald head and walked with a limp, officials said.
He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and brown shoes, police said.
The man left the scene in a blue, four-door sedan.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call Southgate police at 734-258-3058.
