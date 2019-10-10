Man with long gun arrested in Macomb County after standoff with deputies, police say

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man with a long gun was arrested in Macomb County after an apparent domestic incident, a standoff with deputies and an escape attempt, according to authorities.

Macomb County deputies were called around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to a home on 29 Mile Road near Bates Road in Lenox Township, police said.

A woman told police she believed a man who lives in the home was suicidal. He was identified as Steven Miller, 52, deputies said.

After deputies arrived, Miller opened the front door with a long gun as the woman walked toward officers, according to authorities.

She made it safely to deputies and was transported to safety, police said. She told police Miller had fired the weapon inside the home and forcefully grabbed her, officials said. The woman was not injured, deputies said.

Miller left the home with the long gun and deputies set up a perimeter while trying to communicate with him, according to authorities.

Police said Miller refused to follow commands and pointed the weapon in the direction of deputies several times.

He tried to leave the property on a side-by-side off-road vehicle while still holding the long gun, police said.

A Macomb County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was deployed and helped take Miller into custody, deputies said.

"This was a well-coordinated effort by those on scene to take this suspect into custody without any major injury," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. "Deputies were able to move in and apprehend an armed suspect before he escaped into the community."

Miller was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Macomb County Jail, deputies said.

"The fact that this violent episode ended with no injuries is truly a testament to our local and state law enforcement officers," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "Our office has charged the defendant with three felony weapon offenses and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence."

Miller is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm in a building and misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was arraigned Thursday at 42-2 New Baltimore District Court and is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Miller is scheduled to return to court Oct. 17.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.