Man, woman face charges in connection with Garden City 7-Eleven, gas station robberies

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Two people are facing charges after a string of armed robberies in Garden City.

James Jose Deese is charged with armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and felony firearm. Pamela Sue Frank is charged with resisting and obstructing.

Police said officers noticed a pattern of convenience store armed robberies in the area Aug. 11, after two Garden City 7-Eleven stores and a gas station were robbed.

Police knew the robberies were happening early in the day and late at night, so they teamed up with the Western Wayne Community Response Team to watch businesses. About 2 a.m. Thursday, officers watching a 7-Eleven saw a man who matched the description of the person wanted for the other crimes rob the store.

The man, Deese, fled the scene in a vehicle. When he crashed into a tree, the man and a woman passenger, Frank, tried to run away, but they were arrested, police said.

Both Deese and Frank were charged as habitual offenders. Deese's bond was set at $200,000 and Frank's bond was set at $2,500.

