Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead late Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were found at the Evergreen Meadows Apartment complex on Evergreen Road just south of I-696.

Police say they were called to the area for a welfare check around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The man is believed to be in his 50s and the woman in her 20s. Their relationship is unknown.

It's believed the deaths are part of a murder-suicide but police say it is still too early in the investigation to determine if that's the case.

