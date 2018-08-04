Manhunt underway after Detroit police officer injured in hit and run

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is hospitalized, and a manhunt is underway, after a hit and run crash early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the officer and his partner were dispersing a crowd from a party in the area of Southfield Road and McNichols around 2:50am, when one of the officers was hit by a vehicle, and that driver did not stop.

That officer was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detroit police officers and Michigan State Police troopers are currently searching the area for that driver.

They say the vehicle they are looking for is possibly a blue SUV, which will have significant front-end damage, possibly even dragging its entire front bumper.

