Many gather for final farewell to Rep. Elijah Cummings who died at age 68

BALTIMORE - Hundreds gathered in Baltimore to honor and say goodbye to Rep. Elijah Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat who died at age 68 on Oct. 17.

He died of "complications concerning longstanding health challenges," his office said in a statement.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were among those honoring the congressman, who had a massive impact on civil rights. His home-going ceremony was a celebration of his strength, resolve and faith.

The congressman had represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District since 1996 and served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cummings used his booming voice for those unable to be heard, his strong presence to stand for those unable to be seen.

