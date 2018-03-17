Maple Syrup Days ends today at Stage Nature Center in Troy

Alicia Solario/SXC

TROY, Mich. - Today -- Saturday, March 17 -- is the final day you can get out to the Stage Nature Center in Troy and enjoy the Maple Syrup Days event.

The Stage Nature Center, located at 6685 Coolidge Highway in Troy, will feature tours from historical interpreters from the Troy Historic Village, maple treat samples, and maple syrup-inspired crafts for the kids. Troy Historic Village volunteers will also be selling Michigan-made maple syrup, cream, candy and more.

People also have a chance to visit the "Sap Masters" in the sugar shed, where you can see them operate a wood-stoked sap evaporator that turns maple sap into jars of maple syrup.

Tours last an hour and a half and are offered every 30 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. The last tour of the day begins at 3 p.m. It is $6 for kids ages four to 12 and $9 for people ages 13 and up. Children under the age of four are free.

For more information, visit www.stagenaturecenter.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.