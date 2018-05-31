Mark Hackel's gun stolen from vehicle in Macomb Township

Deputies are investigating after Mark Hackel's gun was stolen from a locked car in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Executive told Local 4 his vehicle was broken into outside his home early Saturday morning in the area of 25 Mile and Romeo Plank.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says at least one other resident in the area was also victimized.

Deputies are looking at surveillance video and have a vague description of the thief who was wearing a hoodie.

