ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Mark and Paul Wahlberg stopped by Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak to visit children Monday before going to their new Wahlburgers location.

The restaurant is at the Woodward Corners by Beaumont. It is the latest Michigan location of the chain eatery owned by Mark, Paul and Donnie Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg visits with a pediatric patient at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak on Aug. 19, 2019. (Photo: Beaumont)

