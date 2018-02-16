Massive pothole on 8 Mile wreaks havoc on vehicles in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Warmer temperatures are making for disastrous travel conditions on Michigan roads, especially 8 Mile Road in Southfield.

A large pothole opened up near Mapleridge Avenue, and it has taken quite a few victims.

Bill Campbell took matters into his own hands after the hole devoured two of his tires. He was filling the hole with mud and gravel Friday in an attempt to prevent more damage to other vehicles.

The pothole has already been patched, but the patchwork has disintegrated.

