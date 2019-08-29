Matt Cullen named new Bedrock CEO

DETROIT - Matt Cullen is the new CEO of Dan Gilbert's Bedrock LLC real estate company, Cullen confirmed.

Cullen will step into the position on Sept. 1, replacing Bill Emerson, who will return to Gilbert's mortgage company Quicken Loans Inc. and Rock Holdings as vice chairman.

"Very excited to join the great team at Bedrock and work on some of the projects that are helping to transform my hometown! Also very thankful for the best folks in the gaming business at JACK Entertainment for the ongoing friendship and support," Cullen said on Facebook.

Cullen is CEO of Jack Entertainment, which is a Detroit-based gaming company owned by Gilbert. Mark Dunkenson will be taking over that role, also joining Bedrock as president and COO.

