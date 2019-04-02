McLinden's Shoes in Southgate closing after 72 years

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - After 72 years, McLinden's Shoes in Southgate is closing for good.

The family-owned shoe store on Fort Street got its start in 1947. It's thriving, but the owners said it's just time to close.

"I want to do some traveling. I want to spend more time with my grandson," Margret McLinden said.

A going out of business celebration and sale will be held Thursday. There will be deals, games and prizes. Everything, including the building, is for sale.

