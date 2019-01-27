MDOT prepares for snow, extremely low temperatures

DETROIT - It will likely be a tough drive to and from work Monday on snow-covered roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing for what is expected to be the biggest snowstorm of the season so far. They're calling it a one-two punch: first snow, then ice.

The several inches expected to blanket metro Detroit didn't faze one woman from Alpena.

"We are getting 9 to 12 inches of snow. I'm hoping to get there before the snow so that we can hunker down and get the snowblower going," said the woman.

MDOT will start salting the freeways overnight and preparing for a treacherous commute Monday morning.

With fluctuating temperatures, water main breaks are another concern. Eastbound I-96 at Grand River reopened Sunday afternoon, more than 40 hours after it closed.

Frozen snow and ice make potholes less of a problem, so MDOT crews will be reassigned to plows and salt trucks.

Some drivers aren't too concerned.

"It's a few inches, it's not like 3 feet or anything," said one man.

Later this week, with temperatures plunging below zero and wind chills making it feel dangerously cold, frostbite may set in after as little as 10-15 minutes outside.

"I worry for the elderly and people who don't have proper housing," said the woman from Alpena.

The Detroit Metro Airport closed last week due to cold temps, so check with your airline if you fly out this week.

