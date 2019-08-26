MDOT: Southbound I-75 at I-96 closed in Wayne County for jackknifed semi truck

DETROIT - Southbound I-75 at I-96 is closed after a jackknifed semi truck, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The semi truck is leaking fuel, according to MDOT. The crash happened after 6 p.m. Monday. It is not clear when the freeway will reopen.
Crash on SB I-75
Location: SB I-75 at I-96
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: FREEWAY CLOSED — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) August 26, 2019
