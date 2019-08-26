News

MDOT: Southbound I-75 at I-96 closed in Wayne County for jackknifed semi truck

Semi truck leaking fuel, according to MDOT

By Kayla Clarke

Southbound I-75 closed at 96 in Detroit for crash Aug. 26, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Southbound I-75 at I-96 is closed after a jackknifed semi truck, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The semi truck is leaking fuel, according to MDOT. The crash happened after 6 p.m. Monday. It is not clear when the freeway will reopen.

