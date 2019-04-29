Medication, food, money, guns stolen from Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A single mother in Eastpointe is asking for help identifying the thieves who broke into her home Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a Jeep backing into her driveway on David Avenue, north of Nine Mile Road, just before 3 p.m.

Lauren Reidinger said she feels sick about the burglary. The thieves used a children's picnic table to climb through a window. They reportedly took Reidinger's son's piggy bank, two handguns, cash, food, televisions, toilet paper, medication and more.

Reidinger said they gutted the house.

"There is a ton of closets up there, and they pulled everything out," Reidinger said.

She said her life has been turned upside down by the messy burglary.

"I'm in fear," Reidinger said. "I was up all night. I threw up three times. I can't function. I am scared to sleep. They took my guns."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Reidinger and her son. You can donate here.