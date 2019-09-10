News

Meijer and ALDI ask customers not to openly carry guns in stores

By Matt Morawski - Executive Producer

Inside grocery store (Pixlr)

Meijer and ALDI are joining the growing list of companies asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores.

Both companies Tweeted the request Monday.

Michigan is an open carry state. Meijer has more than 200 stores across the Midwest and is headquartered in Grand Rapids. Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger and CVS have also made the same request.

Last week, Walmart announced the decision to stop selling short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition.

This follows several mass shootings across the country including the El Paso shooting where 22 people were killed and 24 people were injured.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.