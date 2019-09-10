Meijer and ALDI ask customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Meijer and ALDI are joining the growing list of companies asking customers to not openly carry guns in stores.

Both companies Tweeted the request Monday.

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We've made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe. — Meijer (@meijer) September 9, 2019

At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel. — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 9, 2019

Michigan is an open carry state. Meijer has more than 200 stores across the Midwest and is headquartered in Grand Rapids. Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger and CVS have also made the same request.

Last week, Walmart announced the decision to stop selling short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition.

This follows several mass shootings across the country including the El Paso shooting where 22 people were killed and 24 people were injured.

