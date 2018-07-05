Melvindale grocery store destroyed by fire

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A fire that started Wednesday morning at a grocery store in Melvindale continued burning through Thursday morning as crews worked to prevent it from spreading.

Firefighters from the Dearborn Fire Department responded to Oakwood Food Center at 3600 Oakwood Boulevard.

Residents on Prospect Court were evacuated while crews handled the blaze.

The structure included three business, including a Dollar Tree. Officials on the scene called the building a "total loss."

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to a hospital.

