MELVINDALE, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating Billy Marsee.

According to authorities, Marsee has been seen in the area of Dix Road and Outer Drive.

The Melvindale Police Department has not said why they're seeking Marsee, but they said if you see him to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.