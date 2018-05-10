1 hurt at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, 1 kills self after 'driving gun battle' in Melvindale

Dozens of police officers responded to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - One person is being treated for gunshot wounds at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn after gunfire was exchanged between vehicles in Melvindale, police said.

Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said men in two cars were shooting at each other Wednesday in Melvindale. Haddad called it a "driving gun battle" and said the two vehicles were moving while the men shot at each other.

One man was struck by gunfire and drove to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn for treatment, police said.

Officials said the second man followed the shooting victim to Beaumont Hospital. When he got to the hospital, the shooting victim had already gone inside, police said.

Moments after arriving, the second man fatally shot himself in the parking lot, according to authorities.

The situation prompted a brief lockdown at Beaumont Hospital for precautionary reasons, but the lockdown has been lifted.

There's still a heavy police presence at the hospital.

Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn is on Oakwood Boulevard between the Southfield Freeway and Rotunda Drive.

Local 4 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

